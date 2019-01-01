Q&A: U.S. Rep. Fred Upton

THREE RIVERS – U.S. Rep. Fred Upton (R-St. Joseph) stopped by the Three Rivers Commercial-News office this week to discuss a variety of subjects including health care, immigration reform, gun control, President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration, the proposed Green New Deal and more.

The following interview took place on Monday, March 4 and was conducted by Managing Editor Alek Frost (AF) and Staff Writer Robert Tomlinson (RT).

RT: You recently broke rank in the Republican party by voting to block President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration about the southern border wall. What was your thought process behind the vote?

Upton: The Constitution is pretty clear. The Congress initiates spending and taxing, and what’s happened here, and even though I support border security, and have voted over the years with the Republicans and Democrats to do that, in essence (Trump) is taking previously appropriated funds for other purposes and diverting them to this, in what I think is a violation of the Constitution.

Should it be allowed to stand, it establishes a very dangerous precedent for whoever is his successor, for whatever the cause might be. The House voted to overturn that declaration, and I just heard the news coming down that the Senate is very likely to vote the same way. I don’t think anyone is predicting there are the votes to override (a presidential veto) in both the House and the Senate, but we’ll see where it goes. We have a divided government, and three co-equal branches of government. The Judicial branch is going to be very involved with this as well, 18 states have filed suit, so I expect it to be challenged in court, and we’ll see where the ultimate resolution is.

It’s pretty clear as one reads the Constitution that this is something that shouldn’t happen. We don’t have a king, we have a president, and we need to work together.

AF:

While we’re on the subject of immigration, you’ve spoken at length about immigration reform for years, so what plans do you have, if any, to enact meaningful immigration reform? And what are your thoughts on the child separation policy as well as ICE raids?

Upton: A couple things. It appears as though next week there will be a bipartisan proposal introduced on immigration that could deal with the DREAMers and DACA, with folks that are here on a temporary basis as well as those who came here from a number of countries because of earthquakes, etc.

I’d like to think there might be support to have that move through the legislative process to get done. I’ve been a very strong advocate to help our farmers, who quite frankly — a good number of our local growers have left six figures in the ground because they don’t have the workers to pick the tomatoes, the cucumbers, whatever it might be — they don’t have that workforce.

I met with some of our leaders from Mackinac Island, they came to (Washington, D.C.), there’s a real fear that they’re not going to have the help for this summer. You need to have people (that can be there) from the end of May until the end of September. Often they’re from the Caribbean and other nations down there where it’s awfully hot, they have a long work history program. Even the horses, the blacksmith comes from Canada, and so they’re worried about the number of (travel visas) local businesses are going to be allowed to have to open that up, and be the tourist attraction that (Mackinac Island) truly is.

So I’m hoping we can get something done. I’m in a bipartisan group called the Problem Solvers; we met with the president a couple of weeks ago just before the government reopened again. The president had just spoken to the national Farm Bureau down in New Orleans, and I commented to him about the need to do immigration reform for our (agriculture) workers.

What were your other questions? ICE raids, child separations? I came out very early and said we shouldn’t have kids separated (from their families). I know the (House Committee on Oversight and Reform), which I’m not a member of, held a hearing either this last week or (will hold a hearing) this coming week to do something about it but that’s just not who we are. We shouldn’t be doing that; I called for the end of (child separation) right away.

RT: One of the other hot-button issues that has been going around is the climate change issue, and the Green New Deal that’s been proposed by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. What are your thoughts on the proposal and is it a feasible solution to the issue?

Upton: I’ve never been a climate denier. I was publicly opposed to pulling out of the Paris agreement a couple years ago. We’re going to have an important hearing just this week, and I am the top Republican on the Energy Subcommittee, so we are going to be having a hearing on energy efficiencies, appliances, autos, etc., something that I strongly support.

Man does make a difference, and we ought to encourage more energy savings. I have been a long supporter of renewable energy, Michigan of course we have the 15 percent mandate that Gov. (Jennifer) Granholm was able to get through the legislature a number of years ago. To me it’s encouraging that 15 percent is likely to be 40 percent as early as 2030, 2040, utilities are on board to try and see that happen.

But the Green New Deal that AOC is promoting is 100 percent renewable within 10 years, that’s really not very feasible. The end of fossil fuels by then, she’s opposed to nuclear energy plants within that 10-year span, and again those are carbon-free emissions. We are going to see the Palisades plant close, I believe in the next year, and we have to deal with the high level of nuclear waste, too, which is something I’m involved in. When you try to get to lower emissions, the nuclear industry has actually been a pretty important part of where we are. Nearly 20 percent of the energy we consume comes from nuclear energy without carbon emissions at all. A number of things we can do, but I think that this new Green plan that they’re talking about is really not feasible.

AF: What would be a feasible plan?

Upton: Well, until this last year we actually were reducing our admissions, almost the only country on the planet that was doing that. I’d like to think we could get back on that track again, particularly as we look at more energy efficiencies. A number of companies have gone to full recycling, all those different initiatives, so we’re making progress where in fact the rest of the world isn’t.

We’ve reduced the number of coal plants in Michigan; I want to say we’re closing down about 12 coal plants. I’m working with a new facility down in Niles that is going to be a new natural gas (power) plant that we hope to break ground on this spring. Natural gas is 50 percent of coal, it’s a step in the right direction, particularly knowing that Palisades (Power Plant) is going to close and that will be offline within a couple of years.

AF: Switching gears here, the House recently passed two bills to strengthen background checks on firearm purchases including one to allow a review period of up to 10 days for background checks, and another that would require federal background checks on all gun sales and most transfers. Where do you stand on these measures?

Upton: I’ve always supported background checks. I was the only Michigan Republican back in the 1990s to support the Brady bill. […] What (the Enhanced Background Checks Act of 2019) did, is it closed the gun show loophole — now in Michigan, as I talk to my law enforcement folks, many or most of the gun shows we have in Michigan, in fact, have a background check, there are federally licensed dealers that are there — I know in a number of states that is not the case, in Michigan it is.

And what this would do, if enacted, it would close that loophole, so that all gun shows would have that background check, so if somebody has a criminal record, they would be denied the legal right to purchase a firearm.

There are also some important protections there, you’re still allowed to transfer guns within your family; kids, parents, step kids, estates if something happens. There are also provisions that if you were — and this was a little misconception but if you read the bill, it’s accurate — if you’re at a skeet range or whatever, and you’re borrowing someone else’s gun, as long as the individual that lends you the gun has no reason to believe you’re going to conduct a crime, it’s fine, there’s no fine or penalty. If you’re going to Alaska and Delta loses your luggage, and you’re on a hunting trip, yes, of course you can get another gun there — again, as long as there’s no reason to believe you’re going to go commit a crime.

So there are provisions there but if you’ve been convicted of a crime, you lose that right, and what this does is it simply closes that loophole. So I voted for it.

AF: And the other bill would change the waiting period for a background check from three to 10 days, right?

Upton: Yeah. And actually, it could go up to 20 (days). I just felt that we have the technology today — I tried this myself — a number of years ago I went to my sheriff’s department in Berrien County where I live and said, “OK, let’s see how fast this works.” So I provided by my driver’s license, my social security number, my date of birth, my home address, which was on my license of course but it took about 30 seconds and then “Upton, you’re clean.”

[…] So that technology is there, so if you can do it within a couple minutes, you shouldn’t need up to three weeks to be able to get it done. That’s why I voted against the (extended waiting period).

RT: Roads are, as you well know, an issue in Michigan. What federal resources could be potentially utilized to help fix the roads in the state?

Upton: Couple things: Gretchen Whitmer, that was her big thing, and she better get them fixed. We blew a tire last year hitting a pothole. We’ve had a terrible winter, let’s face it, and the roads are in worse shape than ever before. I’m hoping that we can see an infrastructure bill move, the President referenced it in his State of the Union Address.

Again, the Problem Solvers, the bipartisan group that I’m a part of is anxious to work in that way to try to see legislation move forward. I was once on the Transportation Committee, and it was my amendment to increase the share for Michigan and other states to get to 90 cents of every dollar we send to Washington as part of the gas tax had to be returned. It was 72 cents, so we got hundreds of millions of dollars more every year.

Of course, roads are more expensive than ever before, we’re all driving more fuel-efficient vehicles, I got a new Jeep last year, and it’s 10 miles per gallon better than my old Explorer was. So there’s less revenue being collected, and roads are more expensive. So it’s clear that we need an infrastructure bill. I’d like to think that we might be able to get one done. Up to this point this year, we’ve been more focused because of the shutdown; I mean it’s really driven everything to a halt, so we’re just now getting started up again. I’d like to think that the Transportation Committee is going to do something.

AF: Healthcare, it’s important here, it’s important across the nation, and across the world. There have been multiple attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act in the past, is that something you’re still interested in doing?

Upton: No, no. We tried to make a number of reforms in the last Congress, didn’t happen but obviously with the change in the House, that’s not there. I’d like to think there are a number of things we can do to improve the current system, and it’s a little unclear as to how that’s going to proceed but efforts to repeal, that day is over.

And I was one that supported what Michigan did with Medicaid expansion with Gov. (Rick) Snyder, we were one of the states, one of two dozen some states that expanded eligibility for Medicaid. I was one, during that whole process of the repeal effort, to make sure that populations like ours would be protected from being taken off the Medicaid expansion.

AF: So what about Medicare for All? How do you feel about that?

Upton: Well, a lot of questions about that, as it relates to that, a real concern is that it would takeaway private health insurance, that would be gone, and also as it relates to Medicare services for people that are already 65. So I think the prospects of that program are pretty dim because of those two big questions that really can’t be addressed.

Alek Frost can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or alek@threeriversnews.com, and Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or news@threeriversnews.com.