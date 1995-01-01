Q & A with local author Charles D. Thomas

THREE RIVERS — Charles D. Thomas wears a lot of hats, he’s a limited licensed psychologist, a longtime columnist for the Three Rivers Commercial-News, and most recently he became a published novelist, with the release of his first novel “Headcase” in July 2017.

Thomas was raised in Grand Rapids after a rural boyhood in Sheridan, Mich., and graduated from Grand Valley State University and Western Michigan University where he received his master’s degree in counseling psychology in 1995.

He began his career as a children’s mental health therapist at the Riverwood Center in early 1996. After marrying his wife Laura, Thomas moved to Three Rivers where he lived for 12 years. It was during his time in Three Rivers that his daughter was born.

In addition to working in the community mental health system for the past 21 years, Thomas also maintains a private psychotherapy practice at the offices of Kerby Psychological Services in Kalamazoo.

As a writer, Thomas has written an op-ed column for TRC-N for the past seven years, and has also written for Encore Magazine and the Kalamazoo Gazette.

Thomas currently volunteers at his church (Trinity Episcopal Church in Three Rivers), the Episcopal Diocese of Western Michigan, and also serves as a member of the Portage Parks Board.

Thomas sat down with TRC-N to answer questions about “Headcase” and the writing process.

AF: How did this book eventually come to fruition?

CDT: The story behind this (book) is I’m married, my daughter is now 13 but when she was four or five, we were living here in Three Rivers and I had been reading a lot of mysteries by Walter Mosley.

He wrote a series of mysteries about this character called Easy Rawlins, based in L.A. in the 60s, and he’s sort of an inspiration of my protagonist Jack because he’s sort of an outsider detective. There’s a subgenre of amateur detectives in mystery writing, he was sort of an inspiration and I thought, "You know, maybe I can do that, if I wrote it in first person, maybe I could write a novel."

I tried before, so I came up with this idea about a guy with a severe mental illness becoming an amateur detective, and I started working on it. I would write about 1,000 words every weekend. I’d put my daughter to bed every Friday night, and I’d do at least 1,000 words, if I did more, great but at least a thousand before I went to bed and I just kept working on it. About a year later, I had a first draft.

So it was written here in Three Rivers, it was written when we lived over on East Street (at the end of 2007).

AF: Thomas said his first draft was about 115,000 words long, whereas the final draft was 94,000. After two drafts and some editing help from his wife Laura, he decided to hire an editor who he eventually found on Craigslist named Nancy Clark. He said Clark helped him “cut out a lot of extraneous stuff," and after writing another draft, he decided it was time to publish the novel.

CDT: At that point it had almost been 10 years of working on it off and on, and I decided that you know, I could probably keep working on this until the day I die but I want to be done with it. Because I had ideas for other ones, it’s a mystery, so ideally there’s going to be a series. So I just decided I was done and wanted to move on.

