Purpose of county executive meeting stated

CENTREVILLE — St. Joseph County commission chair Allen Balog explained to the three new county commissioners at their executive committee meeting Wednesday, Jan. 11 the purpose of the meetings.

“This is where we build our agenda for the next commission meeting,” he said, noting that it gives them the opportunity to discuss issues more in depth.

He said that commissioners do not make any decisions at the meeting; by consent they can say yes, they want an item on a future agenda or no, they do not.

Executive committee meetings are held the Wednesday before the commission’s Tuesday meeting, at 8 a.m. on the third floor of the county courthouse.

Also during Wednesday’s meeting, they agreed by consent that department heads should give their annual reports at the executive committee meeting. Previously those reports were given at the county commission meetings.

Elena Meadows can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or news@threeriversnews.com.