Purple pride

Three Rivers High School freshman Hailee Coffman, 14, and her mother Tarra Coffman, owner of The Downtown Dog, paint a window at the Southern Michigan Bank & Trust building in downtown Three Rivers during the “Paint the Town Purple” event on Friday, Sept. 1. Approximately 22 downtown building owners gave volunteers permission to paint their windows for Homecoming in connection with the Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority’s “First Fridays” event series.
Commercial-News/Alek Frost

Three Rivers Commercial-News

