Puppy dog eyes

In honor of National Puppy Day on Thursday, March 23, St. Joseph County Commission on Aging marketing manager arranged for a trio of dogs to visit the Three Rivers senior center. Here, Muriel Bright of White Pigeon cuddles Sassi Sue, 10, owned by Kathy Butterfield of Bristol, Ind. Two dogs from St. Joseph County Animal Control were also on hand — Winnie, a 2-year-old Maltese that came in as a stray and no one claimed her, and Kona, a four-month-old Doberman mastiff with one eye adopted four weeks ago by Abagail Bogucki of Three Rivers.

Commercial-News/Elena Meadows