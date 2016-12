Jared Ballou, owner of Pumpkinvine Café & Catering, gets ready to cut the ribbon during a ceremony Tuesday, Dec. 20 at the Three Rivers Area Chamber of Commerce before attendees tried out some of his cheesecakes. Out of Shipshewana, Ind. Pumpkinvine is now offering catering in Three Rivers, serving everything from sandwiches to prime rib dinners. Their goal eventually is to establish a sit-down restaurant.