Public notice issue alive again in Michigan

The issue of public notices in newspapers is alive again in Michigan.

“The Legislature began a new term on Wednesday. The second bill introduced in the House was to eliminate government information from public view by allowing local governments to control the flow of information out to the citizens,” said Dirk Milliman, Commercial-News Editor and Publisher. “Aside from being terrible legislation, it sends a strong message as to the priorities of this new House term. More government secrecy. Some of our elected officials seem to believe that the less citizens know, the better. Have they never heard of Flint?”

Newspapers will argue that while these public notices are a revenue stream, they are a small one. But that’s not the most important issue.

“These public notices are permanent legal documents. Laws requiring notices are there to let citizens know the actions of their government. Newspapers serve as the ‘push’ medium to get that information out into the public arena,” said Milliman. “The idea of a local board making a decision that affects all its citizens — like raising a millage or building a sewage treatment plant — and then telling those citizens about that decision by putting a note on its own web site and considering them properly noticed is laughable at best, and very frightening at worst.

“All citizens in Michigan should be very concerned about this legislation. It’s not just an anti-newspaper bill. It’s anti-citizen. It places government information solely in the hands of government,” said Milliman.