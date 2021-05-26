Public hearing set for water, sewer rate increase

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers City Commission will hold a public hearing on a proposed user fee ordinance update, which includes changes to water and sewer rates in the city.

The public hearing will be held at the commission’s Tuesday, June 1 meeting, which is scheduled to be held in-person at the old Three Rivers Public Library at the corner of West Michigan Avenue and South Douglas Avenue. It is not confirmed whether a Zoom option to attend the meeting will be available as of yet.

Commissioners approved a first reading of the proposed updates at a special meeting of the commission Tuesday via Zoom. The changes would include a 93 percent increase in residential equivalent unit (REUs) charges for water usage, equivalent to a flat fee that all city residents pay bi-monthly, from $25.40 currently up to $47.48 by July 1, 2024. The water commodity rate, which charges based on every 100 cubic feet of water used, would gradually go up from its current $2.12 per 100 cubic feet charge to $2.96 per 100 cubic feet by July 1, 2024.

For sewer rates under the proposed updates, the bi-monthly REU charge would increase from $57.09 per REU to $59.39 per REU by July 1, 2023, with increases not slated to occur until July 1, 2022. Commodity rates for sewer would also go up from its current $2.69 per 100 cubic feet rate to $3.65 per 100 cubic feet by that same time.

Two citizens spoke on the increases during Tuesday’s meeting, both expressing a need for clarity from the city on exactly how much their overall water and sewer bills would be going up under the proposed changes.

At-Large Commissioner Daryl Griffith addressed the issue, saying he would like to have the money going toward lead line replacements denoted as a surcharge on bills as opposed to “burying it in a fee,” which he said would make citizens’ questions and comments “focused to the right people.”

“We’re being given an unfunded mandate and forced to deal with it and forced to pass it on to the consumers,” Griffith said. “I really think those comments should be going toward your state representatives. I don’t know that people are going to be getting a good picture of what they have forced on us and they should be communicating it to them. We’re going to get the brunt of that discontent, and I completely understand them. I agree with them, but please let your state representative know that unfunded mandates are not okay.”

Mayor Tom Lowry said the city is planning on sending a letter of explanation of the situation with property tax statements, which he said are “going out soon.” He admitted it probably won’t be the last time the situation would have to be explained to citizens.

Lowry agreed with Griffith that those increases should be surcharges, but said the increases have to be done as rate increases, asking city staff to see if those increases could be done as line items.

“I think we’re in agreement that if we could itemize that on the bills that it would be the current rate times the increase for everything else except the lead line replacement, then have a second line, a new line, that shows how much their rate is going up for just the lead lines so that it’s easily removed one day, if [the state legislature] ever get a conscience or somehow we get funding for that,” Lowry said.

First District Commissioner Pat Dane agreed that something needed to be done to explain the situation better.

“We have to do something so people understand what the difference is,” Dane said. “I know where they’re coming from, it’s a big increase.”

In other business…

Commissioners approved a resolution to pursue a water-related infrastructure improvement grant from the Michigan Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program for aeration system improvements at the city’s Wastewater Treatment Plant. The city is expected to request $1.6 million in CDBG funds, with the city committing $200,000 from its sewer fund as a match, along with an additional $200,000 in private investment.

