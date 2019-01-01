Public hearing set for ORV Ordinance

CENTREVILLE – The St. Joseph County board of commissioners set a public hearing for a proposed ORV Ordinance at a meeting on Tuesday.

The public will be welcomed to speak either for or against the ordinance on Tuesday, April 16 at 5 p.m. County Administrator/Controller Teresa Doehring said public hearings require a 45-day notice to be published in newspapers and on the county’s website, which makes April 16 the most plausible date.

Commissioner Al Balog, who was filling in for Chairman Dennis Allen, said revenue from the ordinance — through tickets related to the ordinance for example — would be filtered into the county’s general fund.

Although county commissioners previously discussed revenue generated through required county permits on ORVs, its legal counsel declared that not to be possible. Balog said the 58 counties who have approved ORV ordinances are not charging for county permits or registration.

Details on the proposed countywide ORV ordinance can be found in the Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 edition of the Commercial-News, in a story titled “County to consider countywide ATV ordinance.”

