Public hearing on Colon Road/Farrand Road intersection to be held tonight

COLON – A public hearing will be held tonight to discuss a potential change to the intersection of Colon Road and Farrand Road in Colon Township.

The hearing will take place at the Colon Fire Station on M-86, and will begin at 6 p.m. There will be a presentation about the potential changes that will be led by Road Commission Manager John Lindsey and Engineer Garrett Myland. Some members of the Road Commission board are expected to attend as well.

Two potential changes for the intersection will be presented during this hearing: the straightening of the intersection, or the placement of a roundabout. The latter has created a bit of controversy among some local residents.

At Wednesday’s Road Commission meeting in Centreville, Colon Village Manager Patricia Rayl said during the public comment period that the Commission has created “quite the buzz” about the intersection. When asked later by St. Joseph County Commissioner Dennis Allen, who was in attendance at the meeting, what the current consensus about the roundabout was with residents, Rayl said that it wasn’t good.

“If I had to go by Facebook comments, citizens are not in favor of the roundabout,” Rayl said.

Lindsey said he looks forward to the meeting, and that it is happening for a good reason.

“We’re totally changing the dynamics of that intersection,” Lindsey said. “That’s the main reason we’re having this public meeting.”

Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.