Providing hope and groceries

CENTREVILLE — Valley Family Church from Portage hosted their second Mobile Grocery event at Centreville Elementary School on Saturday, June 10.

“We look at where there is a pocket of needs and we come with our mobile pantry,” VFC Outreach program director Jon Martin said.

The event supplied a bag of groceries, containing around 11 pounds of dry food, with at least one fruit and one vegetable, to each household. Martin said the church partnered with Meijer Food Bank of South Central Michigan and a thrift store on Shaver Road in Portage to provide the dry food, and Fresh Food Initiative for the fruit and vegetables.

Volunteer Chad Clardy said during their mobile grocery events the church often feeds around 200-300 families a hour.

“Through the process down there (in Lawton, the origin of the Mobile Grocery), we got it down to a tee,” Clardy said.

Martin said 51 percent of households only visit the mobile grocery once, because participants normally come looking for help when they need to “get back on their feet during a setback.”

“We find that we can give hope just with a bag of groceries,” Martin said. “Our goal isn’t to eradicate hunger, it is to transform people.”

Martin said the church “just loves people,” and enjoys supplying hope and love to families in need, in order to help them get back on their feet.

“They get fed here spiritually and they get fed here with love,” Martin said. “People want to leave here with hope. People aren’t here because their life is doing great, they are here because they need help.”

