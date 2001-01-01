THREE RIVERS — David Vago’s passion for preserving the essence of old things is what brought him to historic downtown Three Rivers.

Before coming back to Michigan, the Pennsylvania native graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland in 2001 and worked as a tradesman at a railroad museum in Georgia where he performed welding, carpentry, and blacksmithing.

After learning there was a shortage of people working towards keeping history alive financially rather than manually, Vago decided to get a master’s degree in Archeology with a concentration in marketing and management for non-profits from Michigan Technological University in 2007.

By getting a master’s degree, Vago realized he could make a career out of his love for preserving historic spaces.

“I liked the trades work, but there are other people who already have that covered. I want to make sure that [protecting history] has a funding base and stays in the public’s mind and means something to them,” he said.

“If I saved 1,000 old buildings and they just sat there empty, they would only last as long as I was able to protect them. Whereas, if I take those old buildings and I find new uses for them that give them meaning to the next generation, I don’t have to defend them. If an old building is both commercially viable and socially relevant, there is no question that it will still be here.”

While working on a living history farm near San Jose, Calif., Vago stumbled upon a job posting in Three Rivers he knew he could not pass up.

“It was a light bulb moment for me,” he said. “At that time it had never occurred to me that what I do for a living, something that I really enjoy, was something that I could come and do in a place where I had such a strong connection.”

Vago said his connection to Three Rivers could be traced back to the 1800s.

“My mother grew up here. Our family has been in the area, on my mom’s side, since the 1830s or 40s,” he said.

As a kid, Vago would spend his summers on Fisher and Corey Lakes, while also visiting with his grandparents.

Vago said the stories he would hear from his grandparents, especially his grandfather, Paul Mohney who served as the town’s pharmacist for 40 years, inspired his love for history and historic memorabilia.

“I have always been fascinated by old objects,” he said. “My grandparents liked to tell stories about the past. I always enjoyed hearing stories from my grandparents about what life was like when they were growing up. They and my parents tended to hold onto things for long periods of time, so I grew up around old things in the house as well,” he said.

