Proposed township animal ordinance causes concern among local pet owners

THREE RIVERS — A new animal ordinance drafted for multiple townships in St. Joseph County has caused a stir among local residents.

The proposed ordinance, which would affect all of the townships in the county, would change the definition of a kennel to mean “any premises on which three (3) or more animals, six (6) months of age or older are kept temporarily or permanently for the purpose of breeding, boarding or for sale, or for any other purpose.”

The ordinance exempts “livestock or animals within a farm operation” from the definition of kennel, states that kennels are “considered an accessory use upon approval of a special use permit,” and outlines specific requirements for kennels.

Some of the requirements include consenting to reasonable inspections of the kennel by the township’s ordinance enforcement officer and/or zoning administrator, not permitting kennels in an area when noises, sounds, odor or activity would be a “nuisance or offensive” to affected property owners, and kennels not being permitted in a residential subdivision or any parcel less than five acres.

The proposed ordinance was brought to the forefront on Thursday, when a Facebook page that has since been taken down shared a portion of the proposed ordinance, which included the kennel definition, causing an uproar among pet owners in the county, who brought up multiple concerns regarding the ordinance, with the biggest sticking point being the kennel definition.

However, Doug Kuhlman, zoning administrator for many of the townships in St. Joseph County and the person who proposed the ordinance, said there are still things that need to be ironed out with the proposed ordinance, including how the definition would affect regular pets.

“One of the things I don’t have an answer for that I’m trying to find an answer for is if you have three or four dogs or cats or a combination thereof in your home that, for the most part, sleep on your couch all day long, and keep you up at night because they snore, that’s your problem and the township couldn’t care less. Now, if you have three or four dogs outside that are constantly barking and affecting the quality of life of your neighbor, then I think we are concerned,” Kuhlman said. “I haven’t figured out that piece of the puzzle that says if you have three or four cats and dogs in your home, they’re quiet as a church mouse, we couldn’t care less if you have a special assessment. We haven’t figured out how that should be worded, but that is our intent.

“For the most part, whatever you do on your property is typically your business, so if you’re doing something on your property that’s affecting your neighbors, I think that’s an issue.”

The onus of the ordinance, Kuhlman said, came about because of a number of animal incidents in the last few years as well as concerns about puppy mills. Many townships put moratoriums in place for the creation of new kennels and breeding facilities earlier this year, in order to create the new guidelines.

The main focus, Kuhlman said, is getting a standard definition of what a kennel is.

“Just like any zoning ordinance, most of them have a definition of a kennel and where it’s allowed, but it doesn’t have any of the criteria of what a kennel is,” Kuhlman said. “So it’s more defining what a kennel is and what the regulations are in the zoning ordinance, because the county won’t issue a kennel license unless the township approves it. Well, if they don’t have any regulations to go by, it’s kind of hard for them to approve a kennel.”

Kuhlman said the proposed ordinance is similar to one recently passed in White Pigeon Township, with some tweaks made along the way.

“I tweaked it a little bit from there, I sent this up to our attorney that represents the majority of the townships in the county, and they tweaked it a little bit and brought it back. I then sent it to Animal Control, they looked it over and said it was great, and this was the one I rolled out,” Kuhlman said.

Kuhlman said the biggest effect the proposed ordinance would have is that citizens who “want to do a kennel for breeding or rescue or sanctuary” would have to apply to their township for a special assessment and go through that process.

Despite all of the negativity around the proposed ordinance, Kuhlman said the rules outlined in the ordinance are fair for those who are looking to get a kennel license.

“I don’t think the rules are that difficult, I don’t think the rules are that infringing,” Kuhlman said. “If you want to get a kennel permit, get awarded the permit, play by those rules, they’re not going to have a problem. It should not be intimidating. If you do things right, there shouldn’t be a problem.”

St. Joseph County Undersheriff Mark Lillywhite said the ordinance, which he said has been in the works for about a year, is “totally” a township situation, with the only thing that the Sheriff’s Department would be potentially involved with is kennel licenses, where people have to be approved by the township’s zoning ordinance personnel before getting a license.

However, Lillywhite said kennel licenses wouldn’t be affected much by the proposed ordinance.

“It shouldn’t because there’s already criteria in most of the jurisdictions. Some of the townships don’t have it, but the majority have something like that,” Lillywhite said.

Lillywhite agreed with Kuhlman’s sentiment that there are still things that need to be worked on.

“Just because there’s something there doesn’t mean it’s what they’re going to adopt,” Lillywhite said. “This is an ongoing thing.”

Kuhlman said public hearings and citizen input on the proposed ordinance for the townships would be important to help iron out those issues. Currently, Kuhlman said he sent the draft to each township, which will have their planning commissions take a look at it before any public hearings are held.

“They don’t have to adopt exactly what’s here, although what I encouraged is that, ‘I wouldn’t tear it apart too much,’” Kuhlman said. “Because if Township A reduces the acreage down to one acre, or somebody else says they’ll make it 10 acres, we’re trying to make this a uniform regulation throughout the county that is township-controlled, because that’ll make it easier for our animal control to tell what the rules are.”

Kuhlman said he wanted to stress — for those upset about the proposed ordinance — is that it isn’t close to being finalized yet.

“This is a 100 percent, outof-the-box draft proposal that is nowhere close to being finalized.”

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or robert@threeriversnews.com.