Proos named Legislator of the Year by Michigan sheriffs

LANSING — The Michigan Sheriffs’ Association (MSA) on Sunday presented Sen. John Proos with the organization’s 2017 Legislator of the Year Award.

New MSA president and Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey presented Proos with the award at the organization’s annual fall conference in recognition of Proos’ work to create a smarter and more effective criminal justice system in Michigan.

“It is an honor to be recognized by sheriffs throughout our state, who risk their lives every day to help protect our communities and bring criminals to justice,” said Proos, R-St. Joseph.

