Proos invites area Vietnam veterans to upcoming tributes

LANSING — Sen. John Proos will be hosting Vietnam veteran lapel-pinning ceremonies in Cassopolis on Aug. 18 and in Centreville on Sept. 22.

“Michigan’s Vietnam veterans served our country with honor, yet they were often forgotten when they returned home,” said Proos, R-St. Joseph. “In commemoration of the 50-year anniversary of the Vietnam War, I will be proudly hosting two more local ceremonies to give long-overdue recognition to Vietnam War era veterans and their families.”

The first event this summer will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18 at Cassopolis VFW Hall, 131 S. Broadway St. in Cassopolis.

The second ceremony will take place on Friday, Sept. 22 at 11 a.m. at the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds, 316 E. Charlotte St. in Centreville.

“I invite all interested residents and veterans to come out and help us salute the enormous sacrifices and selfless dedication of our Vietnam veterans and their families,” Proos said. “We can never fully repay our veterans for the tremendous sacrifices they made in defense of freedom. Acknowledging this debt, these lapel-pinning ceremonies offer us a chance to honor our local Vietnam veterans and express our gratitude for their service.”

