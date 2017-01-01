Project Connect gears up for 2017

CENTREVILLE — The Project Connect planning committee is getting ready to start meeting to organize the October, 2017 event. “Any interested civic organizations or service clubs that would like to take part in this process are encouraged to. A huge reason why this event has been so successful is that representatives from various agencies throughout Human Services collaborate to bring each year’s event what attendees are looking for,” said Event Co-Chair, Laura Brott, St. Joseph County Human Services Collaborative Coordinator.

Project Connect takes place annually in Centreville to connect the residents of SJC to available services. Cindi Pennington of KMG Prestige and Project Event Chair, noted that “2016 was a record year with 341 households attending our event at Glen Oaks Community College. A total of 976 people were impacted by Project Connect. Of those, 98 percent of households attending indicated that they had received information or made contact for the services they were currently in need of; 92 percent percent of those in attendance reside in St. Joseph County.”

