Paula Smith and her husband Rev. Dennis Smith, pastor at Messiah Lutheran Church in Constantine, enjoy the first course at a fourth annual progressive dinner held on Sunday, Oct. 1. A total of four churches participated in the event. A different course was served at each. Messiah Lutheran Church served appetizers, the United Methodist Church served salads, Trinity Missionary Church served the main course, and the First Congregational Church-UCC served desserts. Over 60 people attended the event. A donation was taken and the funds collected will go to the Constantine Church Association for its voucher program.