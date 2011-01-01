Probation center donates $1,000 to Meals on Wheels program

THREE RIVERS — Staff and residents of Twin County Probation Center recently presented a $1,000 check to the St. Joseph County Commission on Aging for its Meals on Wheels program.

Money collected through bottle returns from Twin County’s pop machines enabled the center to make the donation, according to Administrative Case Manager Michael J. Kienbaum. Kienbaum said he has worked for Twin County since the mid-1990s, and the center has given back to the community for as long as he’s worked for the organization. Kienbaum said the center’s past contributions have included donations to the St. Joseph County United Way Flood Fund and the Carnegie Center for the Arts, among others.

“The center has a long tradition of donating to the Three Rivers community. The residents and staff are happy to be able to provide for Meals on Wheels this holiday season,” Kienbaum said.

“The center looks forward to contributing to the community for years to come.”

Katie Hughes, nutrition manger for the SJCOA, said “every bit of money” helps, especially during the holiday season.

“We send approximately 400 meals a day, so every little bit of money we get donation wise helps us be able to do that,” Hughes said.

