Principal presents at MASSP

THOMPSONVILLE — Three Rivers High School principal Carrie Balk presented the Three Rivers High School Positive School Climate Monday, Jan. 30 to a room full of school administrators interested in improving their building culture during the Michigan Association of Secondary School Principals’ Assistant Principals and Deans Summit at Crystal Mountain.

“Having presented at the AdvancED conference in the Fall and again today at the MASSP conference, I’m reminded that what we have created at TRHS is something staff and students should be very proud of,” she said.