Primary Election Preview

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — The Michigan primary election scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 7 will provide voters with a myriad of choices both at the state and local level.

Below is a list that includes state and county races as well as the only countywide millage proposal facing voters in St. Joseph County.

For more information on proposals and races within your city, village or township, voters can find a sample ballot for any precinct in the state on the Secretary of State’s Michigan Voter Information Center website at https://webapps.sos.state.mi.us/MVIC/SelectPublicBallot.aspx.

Also note that voters cannot “split” their ticket (vote in more than one party column) when voting in the August primary. Voters participating in the primary must confine their votes to a single party column.



Please see Saturday's print or e-edition for full article.