Presidential Scholars
The Glen Oaks Presidential Scholars were announced this week and invited to attend the Glen Oaks Community College Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday, April 13 in Centreville. They are: Carly Kyle, Burr Oak; Rebert Frederick, Centreville; Daniel Alva, Colon; Brooke VanZoest, Mendon; Nathan Moore, Sturgis; Jonathan Knautz, White Pigeon; Emmalee Overmyer, Elkhart Christian; and Leora Schwartz, Hoosier Academy Virtual. Pictured: Emmalee Overmyer of Elkhart Christian.
Photo provided