The Glen Oaks Presidential Scholars were announced this week and invited to attend the Glen Oaks Community College Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday, April 13 in Centreville. They are: Carly Kyle, Burr Oak; Rebert Frederick, Centreville; Daniel Alva, Colon; Brooke VanZoest, Mendon; Nathan Moore, Sturgis; Jonathan Knautz, White Pigeon; Emmalee Overmyer, Elkhart Christian; and Leora Schwartz, Hoosier Academy Virtual. Pictured: Emmalee Overmyer of Elkhart Christian.

Photo provided