Preserving Three Rivers history from flood damage

THREE RIVERS — The Sue Silliman House Museum in Three Rivers experienced nearly 2 feet of flood water in its basement, but Chair of the museum, Rebecca Shank, managed to salvage relics of Three Rivers history and is now spearheading an effort to cleanup with help from residents of the Twin County Probation Center.

The museum’s basement stored historic Three Rivers yearbooks, Bill Dehn’s collection of city memorabilia, such as photos, stamps and other items which provided a scope of the city’s historic business history, blacksmithing equipment, and a few empty dressers and shelving units. Shank managed to move these items to higher ground, preserving the history, before flooding occurred.

“It has been entrusted to us by members of the community and it is part of our heritage. We have been given large numbers of artifacts through the history of Three Rivers and the Three Rivers area and it is our responsibility to maintain them for future generations,” Shank said.



