PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

HOMER — Homer’s football team earned a 36-34 non-conference win over Constantine Thursday.

Constantine owned a 215-136 edge on the ground, but Homer got the job done through the air against the Falcons’ defense.

Homer outgained Constantine 488-311 in total yardage, including a 352-96 advantage in the passing department.

Hunter Lindbert caught a 14-yard pass from Nolan Malcom to put Constantine up 6-0 in the first quarter. Dawson Kiess’ PAT failed.

Homer’s Jordan Sherman floated scoring passes of 69 and 35 yards to Jacob Wilson and the hometown Trojans converted on both two-point conversions to secure a 16-6 halftime lead.

