Preliminary exams set in Mendon Twp. hemp larceny case

CENTREVILLE — Pre-exam conferences have been set for six individuals charged with allegedly attempting to steal a “large amount” of hemp in Mendon Township on Monday, Oct. 14.

The conferences for Tyell Moore, Omar Williams, Shannon Stokes, Dominique Sims, Aquala Boykins and Richardo Boykins, all from the Battle Creek area, have been set for Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. in St. Joseph County District Court.

All six were arraigned in the days following the incident and have been charged with larceny over $1,000, with Aquala Boykins receiving an additional charge of assault with a dangerous weapon. Sims, Moore, Richardo Boykins and Stokes had bond set at $2,500, Williams had bond set at $3,500 and Aquala Boykins had bond set at $10,000. As of Thursday, Moore, Stokes and Aquala Boykins had posted bond.

As previously reported by the Commercial-News, at approximately 9:27 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, deputies responded to Clark Road near Haas Road in Mendon Township on a report of larceny of hemp. Farmers working in the area told authorities they saw a suspicious vehicle in a field and attempted to make contact with the occupants of said vehicle but they attempted to flee, striking one of the farmers in the process.

The farmers were eventually able to stop the vehicle, and when deputies arrived on scene, the farmers had four subjects detained with a large amount of stolen hemp in their possession. Additional deputies located more suspicious vehicles and persons while en route to the scene, and took more subjects into custody.

Managing Editor Alek Haak-Frost contributed to this report.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or robert@threeriversnews.com.