Preliminary examination set in Lang case

CENTREVILLE — Following a pre-trial conference in St. Joseph County Circuit Court on Thursday, Sept. 28, former Sturgis Public Schools teacher Keith Andrew Lang, 38, requested a preliminary examination be conducted in the case regarding criminal sexual conduct charges filed by the St. Joseph County prosecutor’s office.

In January, St. Joseph County prosecutor John McDonough charged Lang with three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of distributing sexually explicit visual or verbal matter of children, one count of distributing or promoting child sexually abusive activity, one count of using a computer to commit a crime and one count of possession of child sexually abusive material.

A month later, the charges were amended to three counts of fourth-degree sexual conduct involving a student.

A preliminary examination has been set in Middleton’s courtroom on Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. Prosecution has 14 days to amend the complaint or respond to the argument of the defendant

On Thursday, Aug. 31, District Court Judge Jeffrey Middleton “reluctantly” agreed to a request from both parties to schedule an additional pretrial conference for Sept. 28.

The former teacher was set to enter a no contest or guilty plea to one count of attempted fourth degree criminal sexual conduct on July 25, but Middleton said he couldn’t accept the plea agreement as presented.

As part of that agreement, no jail time was recommended and after five years Lang would have been able to withdraw his plea and enter a plea of assault and battery. Lang’s defense attorney Anastase Markou said that would have allowed Lang to be removed from the sex offender registry. Lang would have also been required to resign from Sturgis Public Schools, which he has already done.

In July, Middleton said the prosecutor’s office could recommend no jail time but Middleton would not agree to it because he didn’t have enough facts, and the charge “is subject to up to 365 days in jail.” Middleton also said the state would not allow a plea to be changed five years later because there’s no legal authority to do so, but even if the state did allow it, he said it’s still very difficult to get someone removed from the sex offender registry.

Lang is currently free on a $150,000 bond.

