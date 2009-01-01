Potential options for Covered Bridge discussed by road commission

CENTREVILLE – During his report to the St. Joseph County Road Commission board during Wednesday’s board work session, Road Commission Engineer Garrett Myland presented three potential options on what to do with the Langley Covered Bridge, located off Schweitzer Road between Centreville and Three Rivers.

Myland stressed during his report that there didn’t need to be action taken on what option to go with that day, but that down the line, the commission would need to pick one of the options.

“I know we have beat this around for years and years, and I guess I’m not asking for an answer today, but we need to come to a direction where we’re going to go,” Myland said. “If money was unlimited, a brand new bridge would be great, but money isn’t the driving force on anything, even though it’s influential.”

Myand said that any of the options are dependent on what funding grants the road commission could get for doing work related to the bridge. The first option he presented was building a new bridge next to the covered bridge.

“It would be great to have, you would have everybody go over that one,” Myland said, while providing a caveat to the option. “But it comes down to the most money that we could ever get from the local bridge program is probably around $3.5 million. So, if you’re building a $6 million bridge, you’ve got $3.5 million coming out, you’re sitting at, for that new bridge, $2.5 million to build it.”

With the first option, Myland said, there would have to be land acquisition that went with it, along with going through the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) because the bridge is a historic structure. Myland said SHPO would be influential to the design and look of the bridge, so it doesn’t take away from the historic aspect of the bridge.

Another snag with the option, Myland said, is that the road commission signed a historical easement contract with SHPO in 2009 that runs through 2060. It was signed back in 2009 to get the approximately $500,000 needed for rehabilitation on the bridge that year. That means any work on the Covered Bridge that the commission does outside of emergency repair has to go through SHPO first.

Please see Friday's print or e-edition for full article.