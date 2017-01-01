Poster contest winner announced

CENTREVILLE — Joshua Delhomme of Mrs. McNamara’s third grade class at Centreville Elementary has been selected as the winner of the 2017 St. Joseph County Farm Bureau third grade poster contest.

As the winner, Joshua won a pizza party for his class. He also won a $100 gift certificate for his teacher for school supplies at the “Everything Educational” store, compliments of the St. Joseph County Farm Bureau.

The pizza party took place on May 26 with a special appearance by Wild Bill of the WIN 98 radio station. During his visit, Wild Bill talked to the students, read a couple of Ag accurate books and recorded the class reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, which he played on-air at a later date.

Sara Trattles, president of the SJC Farm Bureau, Julie Stephenson, a Michigan Farm Bureau Promotion and Education State Committee member, and Sarah Pion, Michigan Farm Bureau’s District 1 Regional Representative, were also on hand to talk to the students and help with the pizza party.

Each spring SJC Farm Bureau purchases age appropriate Ag accurate books for third grade classrooms throughout St. Joseph County. The intent of the contest is to highlight how important agriculture is to all of us in our everyday lives. The book is read to the students and the students then draw their picture based on how they interpret the story.