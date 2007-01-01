Post office, stock markets closed to honor Bush

Americans will observe a national day of mourning Wednesday, Dec. 5 for former President George H.W. Bush, who passed away last week at the age of 94. The Three Rivers Commercial-News will not have a newspaper on Wednesday due to the post office’s closure. The next edition of the Commercial-News will be published on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the federal government will be closed, including post offices, the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Stock Market. Post offices will still provide “limited package delivery service,” according to the following statement released by USPS on Monday:

“President Donald J. Trump has proclaimed Wednesday, Dec. 5, as a National Day of Mourning in remembrance of former President George H.W. Bush.

“Out of respect for the 41st President of the United States and to honor his vast contributions to our country during his lifetime, and consistent with the Presidential Proclamation, the United States Postal Service will suspend regular mail deliverers, retail services, and administrative office activity on Dec. 5

“We will provide limited package delivery service on that day to ensure that our network remains fluid and we do not experience any impacts to our package delivery operations that might negativity affect our customers or business partners during the remainder of our busy holiday season.”

According to the Associated Press, the last time U.S. markets closed outside of a holiday was on two consecutive days in late October 2012 because of Hurricane Sandy. The last closure due to the death of a U.S. president was on Jan. 2, 2007, when the markets observed a national day of mourning for former President Gerald R. Ford.

The Commercial-News staff was unable to verify closures locally before press time, but does advise to call ahead and/or check before going to local offices.

Three Rivers Community Schools Superintendent Ron Moag said Monday that the district will have classes as scheduled on Wednesday.

