Portfolio Ink named best tattoo parlor

THREE RIVERS – Readers of the Three Rivers Commercial-News recently selected Portfolio Ink as the area’s best tattoo parlor as part of the 2019 Readers Choice Awards.

“Like a bunch of silly kids, we couldn’t stop telling everybody about the win! Thank you so much, Three Rivers, for your support. We love our town,” owner Amber Gollhardt said.

Gollhardt’s “apprenticeship” of tattooing began in Three Rivers in 2012 under the guidance of Scott Melchi at Wicked Tattoos.

“Opening my own shop has given me the freedom to run things in my own unique way. I like to stay busy, so having my own studio space at the shop allows for room to not only make art, but teach it,” Gollhardt said.

Gollhardt said she is “very proud” of her team of dedicated and passionate tattoo artists. In addition to the tattoo shop’s detailed consultations, with the client’s personal description and preferences on size of the tattoo, budget, etc., Portfolio Ink’s team stays committed to the community.

Gollhardt said she hopes to provide art classes year-round, as well as to continue its participation in the city’s Water Festival by offering henna at a tent in the crafting section in Scidmore Park. This past year Portfolio Ink also provided for four or five families during Christmas time through donations.

“This year we plan to take on some more community service, because why not? If anyone has any ideas, feel free to stop by the shop and talk to me,” Gollhardt said.

Portfolio Ink is located at 119 W. Michigan Ave. in Three Rivers. Prices vary but consistently start at $50 with an hourly rate for larger projects at $100 per hour. Limited all-day sessions are priced at $500, while piercings start at $30.

“We only use implant grade jewelry for our piercings and offer these services for all ages (some are age restricted however). We also offer permanent makeup: brows, eyeliner etc. We offer deals frequently on our Facebook page,” Gollhardt said.

Samantha May can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or sam@threeriversnews.com.