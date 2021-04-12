Pop-up shops spring up for holiday season in TR

THREE RIVERS — When it comes to holiday shopping, most people may gravitate toward big box stores or online retailers to find gifts this season.

However, there are a few stops in downtown Three Rivers that are more than viable options to find the perfect locally-made gifts for friends and loved ones.

Three pop-up shop locations have opened up this holiday season, each getting their official launch during last week’s Christmas Around Town celebration. These include the Three Rivers Artists Guild shop at 28 N. Main St. in Three Rivers, the Three Rivers Artisan Market at 36 N. Main St., and the Crazy Crafters Holiday Pop-Up Event at 52 N. Main St.

“These pop-up shops give not only the vendors an opportunity to kind of get a feel for the vibe of downtown, but it gives people the opportunity to get a bigger variety of their shopping done, because there is much more of a variety of unique items,” Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Tricia Meyer said.

Many of the pop-up shops downtown have been around for several years running, the longest-running of them being the Artists Guild shop, which has operated every holiday season for the past 12 years. Their shop offers a number of paintings, photographs and other artwork, as well as other items, such as clothing, accessories, jewelry, art quilts, magnets, buttons and outdoor aluminum art.

Judith Brook, a member of the Artists Guild, said this time of year is a fun one for them, as they get to showcase their work for a wider audience.

“Our members show their work and sell their work at this time of year. We also have other sales at this time of year, like the Water Festival, but this is our main one for the year,” Brook said.

The Guild skipped having a pop-up shop in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Brook said it was good to be back open in the 2021 holiday season.

“It's very nice. It's been lonely being stuck at home,” Brook said.

Brook said it was hard to know what expectations for the shop will be this holiday season, but said she was hopeful for a lot of people to come in. Starting out with traffic from Christmas Around Town, she said, was “working out very well.”

“We usually get quite a bit of traffic. It's advantageous for us and all the merchants downtown,” Brook said.

The Artists Guild shop is open from 4-8 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays until Christmas Eve.

A few doors down is Ginny Wilson and the Three Rivers Artisan Market, which has been around for the last seven years. Her shop features a number of gifts small and large made by people from around the community, including ornaments, accessories, and an assortment of handmade crafts.

New this year to the shop, however, is a section of disc golf equipment, including a disc golf basket that will be for sale. She said the items come from her husband, who is a bit of a disc golf fanatic.

“I finally got my husband to put some stuff out this year. He designs courses and plays in a lot of leagues in the area,” Wilson said.

Wilson said the shop started out because one year, she couldn’t show any of the pieces she made at any shows that year due to a number of circumstances.

“I was laid off from my job and I thought maybe I'll open up a store and see if I can get some other people,” Wilson said. She said turnout was “alright” the first year, and has been a good destination for local shoppers since.

Wilson said traffic has been a bit slower than usual to start out, but it hasn’t been bad so far. The shop will be open until Christmas Eve, and open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. Fridays, she said, are “up in the air,” but hinted she probably won’t be open on a Friday until Christmas Eve.

The newest addition to the pop-up shop scene this year is the Crazy Crafters Holiday Pop-Up Event at 52 N. Main St., operating for the first time this year. The Crazy Crafters shop offers a number of different individual vendors, each selling a variety of different items.

“We have signs, soaps, body scrubs, Tupperware, wreaths, jewelry, a lot of stuff,” Mary Hartzell, organizer of the pop-up event, said. She said she goes to a lot of events around the area every year, and said she wanted to set up the shops to try to bring more people in for the season.

Hartzell said she wanted to do the shops because it helps promote small businesses in the community.

“We want to get the word out to support local businesses,” Hartzell said. “To me, they’re very important. Some of these people, it’s the only thing they do for their livelihood.”

Hartzell said she is expecting to have different vendors throughout the month, with some entertainment for the kids mixed in as well, with Elsa from the “Frozen” franchise stopping by this weekend, and The Grinch coming in on Dec. 11.

The pop-up shops are open Fridays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. during the month, and will be open all week the week of Christmas.

Overall, each of the shops hope to get plenty of visitors this year, and hope people find the perfect gift at their shops.

“It's well worth the trip. If you want to get something that's not in the stores and is a little different, come on down,” Wilson said.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or robert@threeriversnews.com.