Polling locations for Aug. 7 election

Polling sites throughout St. Joseph County are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 7. To vote, simply appear at your assigned polling place on Election Day.

The St. Joseph County Transportation Authority will offer rides to and from the polls at no charge. Contact dispatch to make your reservations.

Polling locations are listed below:

• Burr Oak Township — Township Hall at 208 Front Street

• Colon Township — Township Hall at 132 N. Blackstone Avenue

• Constantine Township — Township Hall at 165 Canaris

• Fabius Township — Township Hall at 13108 W. Broadway

• Fawn River Township — Township Hall at 31194 Fawn River Road

• Florence Township — Township Hall at the corner of Banker and Burgener Roads

• Flowerfield Township — Township Hall at the corner of M-216 and Creglow Road

• Leonidas Township — Township Hall at 13108 W. Broadway

• Lockport Township — Township Hall at the corner of Holtom and River Roads

• Mendon Township — Township Hall 136 W. Main

• Mottville Township — Township Hall at 68596 Thomas

• Nottawa Township — Township Hall at 112 S. Clark Street

• Park Township — Township Hal at 53640 Parkville Road

• Sherman Township — Township Hall at 64962 Balk Road

• Sturgis Township — Township Hall at 26015 W. US-12

• White Pigeon Township — Township Hall at 16975 US-12

• City of Sturgis — all 4 precincts vote in the lower level of the Sturges-Young Auditorium

• City of Three Rivers — all 4 precincts vote at the Riverside Church, 207 E. Michigan Ave.