Police urging public to ‘stay vigilant’ after responding to suspicious situations

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Police Department (TRPD) is urging the public to “stay vigilant and observant” following two unrelated reports of suspicious situations this week in Three Rivers.

On Sunday, Jan. 28, officers responded to a suspicious situation on River Trail. A woman walking with her infant child said she saw a white male with dirty blond hair and a goatee sitting on a bench, playing with a knife, with a baby stroller next to him.

The suspicious male approached a woman on the trail asking to see her baby. The woman refused and said she had to go home. The man followed the woman from River Trail to Scidmore Park. At that point the male threw the baby stroller in the back of a black Dodge pickup truck and continued to follow the woman in his truck to South Lincoln Avenue and South Street. Officers searched the area for the vehicle but were unable to locate it.

On Wednesday, Jan. 31, officers responded to a suspicious situation at the Three Rivers Walgreens. A woman was approached by a white male that was attempting to coax the woman to a vehicle in the parking lot behind O’Reilly Auto Parts, telling her that a police officer was in the vehicle. Officers were unable to locate the subject or the vehicle.

The TRPD is advising people to “walk in pairs” as it’s “safer to travel in groups." If anything appears suspicious or out of place, please dial 911 immediately.

Alek Frost can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or alek@threeriversnews.com

STORY UPDATED at 12:51 p.m.