Police seeks to identify downtown graffiti suspects
By:
Samantha May, Staff Writer
THREE RIVERS — A sculpture in downtown Three Rivers was recently vandalized with red paint, while graffiti laden with expletives covers the outside walls of several historic downtown buildings.
Three Rivers Police of Chief Tom Bringman said the department has not yet identified anyone who may be connected with the recent rash of graffiti and vandalism downtown, and no leads on a suspect have been reported.
Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.