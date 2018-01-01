Police report: Palmer attempted to steal energy drink; threatened Menards manager with airsoft gun while fleeing store

THREE RIVERS — On Monday, March 19, Austin Michael Palmer, 17, of Three Rivers was attempting to steal a 99 cent “Rip It” energy drink at Menards when he was confronted by management about the stolen item, at which point he fled to the parking lot and threatened store manager Andrew Bond with an airsoft gun, according to documents obtained by the Three Rivers Commercial-News through a Freedom of Information Act request.

A report filed by the Three Rivers Police Department states Bond told police he observed Palmer acting strange in the store. Palmer allegedly had an energy drink in his hand and was walking around aimlessly. A short time later Bond observed Palmer walking around the fixtures isle, and noticed Palmer was no longer holding the energy drink.



Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.