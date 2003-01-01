Police release names of individuals involved in fatal crash

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP — The Michigan State Police Marshall Post, White Pigeon Detachment has released the names of individuals involved in a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Saturday, Dec. 23 at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Youngs Prairie Road near New England Road.

Glenn O’Neal Greene Jr., 49, of Constantine was driving a 2003 Chevy Malibu when he was passed by a 1993 Chevy Camaro being driven by Ricky Allen Surdick Jr. of Three Rivers. The two vehicles did not strike each other. The Malibu lost control and struck a tree. Greene was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Camaro also lost control and went into the ditch. The car did not sustain any damage and Surdick did not sustain any injuries. The Camaro initially left the scene, but did return a short time later.

The crash is still under investigation.