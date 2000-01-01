#1) Cass County Deputy Tiffany Graves reads the Law Enforcement Prayer at the annual Police Officers Memorial Service in memory of Deputy Shane Britton, who in 2000 was killed in a car crash while responding to a call. Graves said, “Lord, now we gather to pay our deepest honor, to one of ours, Shane Britton, killed in the line of duty. He wore our shield, of the County of Cass; he served all of us with pride and honorably.”

#2) The Cass County Honor Guard presents the colors at the end of the annual Police Officers Memorial Service in Cassopolis on Wednesday, May 17.

Commercial-News/Samantha May