Police investigating suspicious death in Park TWP

PARK TOWNSHIP — The Michigan State Police Marshall Post, White Pigeon Detachment is investigating a suspicious death in Park Township.

On the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 25, troopers were dispatched to a deceased 27-year-old female found near the roadway in the 52000 block of Johnson Rd. The woman was identified as Kristen Littlefield of Three Rivers, she was found lying near the end of her driveway at approximately 7 a.m.

An autopsy will be performed on Thursday and troopers continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.