Police investigating report of shooting in Meadows Lane Village

THREE RIVERS — Officers from the Three Rivers Police Department were dispatched to Meadows Lane Village trailer park near 13th Street and Madison in Three Rivers on Friday with reports of multiple shots fired.

As officers responded, a caller indicated all involved parties were fleeing the scene. Upon arrival officers set up a perimeter and called in TRPD K-9 Django to establish a track, as some of the individuals involved fled on foot. The track didn’t lead to any subjects, victims or suspects.

Evidence indicating firearms were discharged in the area was found, and a search warrant was executed at the residence where the incident occurred.

The incident remains under investigation at this time. Anyone with information pertaining to this incident, the individuals involved, or the whereabouts of further evidence related to this crime are asked to contact the Three Rivers Police Department at (269) 278-1235.

Assisting agencies included the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, Constantine Police Department, White Pigeon Police Department and the Michigan State Police.

