Police investigates vandalism at Constantine SchoolTotal damage estimates up to $20,000
CONSTANTINE — Between 2 p.m. on
Monday, July 2 and 6 a.m. on Tuesday, July 3,
Eastside Elementary School in Constantine was
vandalized with the total estimated damage up to
$20,000.
Constantine Police Department’s Chief of
Police Mark Honeysett issued the following
statement:
“Sometime between 2 p.m. on Monday, July 2
and 6 a.m. on Tuesday, July 3, unknown persons
forced entry into Eastside Elementary School in
Constantine and committed extensive to
damages in several classrooms. Most of the
damage involved school tablets, but the suspects
also poured what appears to be cleaning solvent
on floors and furniture. In all, the damage to the
tablets alone estimates at $12,000 or more, and
the total loss could be between $15,000 and
$20,000.
Evidence seems to suggest that there were
multiple people involved and also that the
suspects were fairly young.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone who noticed persons hanging around
the school, particularly in the late afternoon or
evening on Monday, July 2, and anyone with
information about the incident or possible
suspects is asked to contact the Constantine
Police Department at (269) 435-4355.”
