Police investigates vandalism at Constantine SchoolTotal damage estimates up to $20,000

CONSTANTINE — Between 2 p.m. on

Monday, July 2 and 6 a.m. on Tuesday, July 3,

Eastside Elementary School in Constantine was

vandalized with the total estimated damage up to

$20,000.

Constantine Police Department’s Chief of

Police Mark Honeysett issued the following

statement:

“Sometime between 2 p.m. on Monday, July 2

and 6 a.m. on Tuesday, July 3, unknown persons

forced entry into Eastside Elementary School in

Constantine and committed extensive to

damages in several classrooms. Most of the

damage involved school tablets, but the suspects

also poured what appears to be cleaning solvent

on floors and furniture. In all, the damage to the

tablets alone estimates at $12,000 or more, and

the total loss could be between $15,000 and

$20,000.

Evidence seems to suggest that there were

multiple people involved and also that the

suspects were fairly young.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone who noticed persons hanging around

the school, particularly in the late afternoon or

evening on Monday, July 2, and anyone with

information about the incident or possible

suspects is asked to contact the Constantine

Police Department at (269) 435-4355.”

