Police have identified individuals involved in Meadows Lane Village shooting incident

By: 
Alek Frost, Managing Editor

THREE RIVERS — Every individual believed to have been involved in last month’s shooting incident in Meadows Lane Village trailer park has been identified, according to authorities, but their names are being withheld at this time as the Three Rivers Police Department continues to work the case.
Interviews related to the incident still have to be conducted, and the investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.
 

Please see Tuesday's print or e-edition for full article.

