Point-in-Time Count measures homeless population

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — The-annual Point-in-Time Count will take place Wednesday, Jan. 25. The St Joseph County Housing Task Force will conduct this count of homeless/unsheltered individuals both on the streets and in shelters.

The count will take place from 6-8 p.m. countywide. Volunteers will seek persons who are homeless or living in their cars as well as those dwelling at retail establishments (such as Walmart & Meijer), laundromats, grocery stores, gas stations, fast food restaurants, and others areas commonly known for congregation. “Be Counted” hot/cold bags will be provided to those individuals including an emergency Mylar thermal blanket, lightweight snacks, and personal hygiene items.

It is asked that service providers, food pantries, shelters, community kitchens, schools, utilities, hospitals, churches, local government and law enforcement agencies with knowledge of individuals and families experiencing homelessness, contact Kelli Tackett at Keystone Place at 467-7078 to help direct volunteers.

