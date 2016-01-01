Plumb Lake County Park under development

STURGIS — The St. Joseph County Parks and Recreation team is currently crafting Plumb Lake County Park into a place of peace, serenity, and escape.

Jaymes MacDonald, director of St. Joseph County Parks and Recreation, said he has been working with full-time St. Joseph County park rangers Mark Harder and Josh Brueck to create a park that revolves around nature.

The land, minutes from downtown on Lafayette Road, was acquired in early 2016 via a trust fund grant through the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, according to MacDonald.

“What we have here is 126 acres of blank canvas,” MacDonald said. “We have a private lake here, Plumb Lake, which is about 50 acres. Half of this land, which used to be corn, is now prairie. In June the entire place was just yellow with wildflowers.”

This summer, the team has been working hard to make the land more accessible to nature loving county residents.

“This spring we put in a boardwalk to [Plumb Lake] and a floating fishing pier on our lake access. Recently, we have put in about 500 feet of boardwalk and a mile stretch of trail [in the woodlands]. We are going to have about six miles of trail here in total,” he said. “The park is going to be centered on nature. We are going to keep everything low impact. We envision it being a great place for hiking and photography. It is really just going to be a quiet place to go.”

MacDonald said the team is currently working to cut in more trail, build another 800 feet of boardwalk, set up a nature-themed playground, and put up four bridges.

“In the fall, we are going to be building a couple of pavilions and putting in some overlooks for bird watching,” he said.

While MacDonald estimates the park will be completed late this fall, he said it is currently open to the public.

“It is open to the public now,” he said. “A ton of people already use it to hike, they hike around the outer trail of the prairie.”

