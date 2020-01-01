Plein Air Artists exhibit opens at Glen Oaks

CENTREVILLE — An exhibit displaying the works of members of the Plein Air Artists of West Michigan had an opening exhibition Friday at Glen Oaks Community College’s Flora Kirsch Beck Art Gallery.

The exhibit, entitled “2020 Vision,” runs through Feb. 21 and features 40 pieces of various outdoor scenes painted by 19 artists in a variety of mediums. Richard Jordan, director of the Plein Air Artists, said the style of plein air paintings comes from a French term meaning “open air.”

“All of these paintings were created on location, in real time, usually in about three or four hours,” Jordan said.

According to their website, the group was founded in 2008, and holds several “paint outs” each year at various nature preserves and sanctuaries. Its artists come from as far north as Grand Rapids, as far east as Lansing, and as far west as the Lake Michigan shoreline. Jordan said it’s a great thing to see all the artists’ work in one place with this exhibit.

“Artists are always looking for opportunities to show their paintings, and especially as a group, to get all these paintings together at the same time is especially nice,” Jordan said. “Even though we’re a group, painting is a solitary kind of thing. Even if you go together, you go and find your own scene and paint it, so it’s fun to get these paintings to get together in the same place.”

Linda Valentino Walker, a graphic arts instructor at Glen Oaks who co-curated the exhibit and who is also a member of the Plein Air Artists, said it was great to have the exhibit come to Glen Oaks.

“Having my foot in both worlds, I thought it would be a wonderful opportunity,” Walker said. “This is the first year we’ve had a gallery ever, so being one of the initial shows is quite a big deal.”

Judith Ann Johnson, one of the artists whose artwork is on display at the exhibit, said she enjoys many things about the style of plein air paintings.

“It’s good, because it’s immediate, you have to put it down there, and you can’t spend a lot of time just working on some tiny detail, you only have a four or five-hour time span to get it done,” Johnson said. “I like sitting outside for long periods of time, and this is a good excuse to do it.”

Most of Johnson’s paintings, she said, were made during the various “paint-outs” throughout the last year. She said she enjoys being in the group.

“This group of painters is so supportive, helpful and fun to be around,” Johnson said. “We’re always talking about art, how to do something or even how to carry all your supplies out in the field.”

Jordan said there are many reasons for people to come and view the exhibit.

“If you want to see original art that’s painted not from photographs, inspired by the landscapes the artists are standing in, this is a great show to see,” Jordan said. “It really shows an artist’s true ability to take what’s in front of them, a three-dimensional world, and put it on a two-dimensional canvas.”

The exhibit and the Flora Kirsch Beck Art Gallery are open by request by calling (269) 294-4353.

