Pleasant Lake hosts pleasant breakfast

THREE RIVERS — Pleasant Lake residents celebrated freedom and camaraderie at the annual Pleasant Lake Breakfast on Saturday, July 1.

Lori Masnari, Spence Road Representative for the Pleasant Lake Association, said the breakfast acts as the lake’s biggest event of the year, bringing in residents from all around the area.

“It is our annual big event,” she said. “It brings together all the roads surrounding Pleasant Lake. We have Spence, Avery, Pleasant Bluff, Sunset, Bidelman, Sleepy Hollow, Gearharts Landing, and Pleasant View Ct.”

The event, which is held on the first Saturday on or before the Fourth of July, consists of a raffle, kids’ games, Pleasant Lake annual t-shirt sales, goose round up donations, and an actual breakfast.

