Peter Pan Jr. to be performed in Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS — With a little pixie dust and a ticket to see the show, you too could go on a trip to Neverland.

Peter Pan JR. will open at Three Rivers Community Players Theatre on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 7:30 p.m. The show will run from Aug. 17-20 and again from Aug. 24-27.

Rebecca Musser, director, said the group is performing the Broadway’s musical, which is based on the play by J.M. Barrie.

“It is a great story that is all about imagination and it is a story that the kids know pretty well,” she said. “It is a little different from the Disney movie because we are doing the Broadway version, so the music is a little different. The music is really good though.”

According to Musser, the eight to 14-year-old actors have had to warm up their vocal chords and break out their dancing shoes for this performance.

“It is half music and involves a lot of choreography,” she said.

Mary Norwood is acting as the music director and Michelle Klar in charge of choreography.

While putting together a performance always takes a lot of time and effort, Musser said the group took a different approach to rehearsals this summer.

“We tried something new this year. We did a drama camp, so we have all been at the camp for three weeks,” she said.

“Drama camp is when you rehearse under concentrated time, three weeks, and you also incorporate skills. So it is not just the [performance] and drama, it is also learning how to be an actor and perform on stage.”

After three weeks of practice from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday through Friday, Musser said she is impressed with how the young actors have developed.

“To watch them as they incorporate the ideas of how to act on stage and watch them take on the character that they are supposed to be and become that character on stage has been really exciting,” she said.

Overall, Musser hopes the audience will be transported in time while watching the production put on by a 35-member cast, 10-member back stage crew, and 10-member production team.

“For the audience, it will be an evening that it is all about imagination and enjoyment,” she said. “I hope that they understand the story that the kids are telling.”

The show will run approximately 60 minutes with a 15-minute intermission. Tickets can be purchased online at www.trcommunityplayers.org, at the door, or at Beam Sound and Video.

