Pet of the week

My name is Buck (227, left); my face is whiter than my buddy Barker’s (226, right). We are English Red Tick hounds. We are current on our licenses and vaccinations. We are not housebroken. We like the outdoors. I am more reserved, while Barker is outgoing and playful. Come meet us. Barker’s docket number is BIO17-000226 and my docket number is BIO17-000227, at the St. Joseph County Animal Control Shelter located at 652 E. Main St., Centreville, MI. Animal Control is open Monday – Friday, from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Their phone number is 269-467-6475. Please visit the Animal Rescue Fund website at www.arfund.org to see more adoptable pets. Also, to see more adoptable animals at SJC Animal Control, to go www.petfinder.com.
 

