Pet of the week

My name is Cain and I am a male German Shepherd. I’m four years old and a gentleman. I walk fairly nice on a leash. I want your attention and will put the top of my head in your hand. I may do better with a quieter home. Please come in to see me and give me a new loving home. My docket number is BIO17-000221 at the St. Joseph County Animal Control Shelter on 652 E. Main St., Centreville. Animal Control is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Their phone number is 269-467-6475. Please visit the Animal Rescue Fund website at www.arfund.org to see more adoptable pets. Also, to see more adoptable animals at SJC Animal Control go to www.petfinder.com. Up-Cycled Pets needs reliable foster homes so some pets can learn more about living in a safe home before adoption. Go to www.upcycledpets.com for more information about how to help this group.

Photo provided