Pet of the week

I’m a happy boy! Just call me Barney. The ladies here think I am a Lab mix. I have reddish brown hair, and I am about one-and-a-half-years-old. I have had my surgery and am eager to find a new home. I came into Animal Control with my brother, who has already been adopted and I miss him. I love attention. On leash I walk pretty good, but pull a bit. My docket number if BIO17-000192 at St. Joseph County Animal Control Shelter at 652 E. Main; Centreville, MI. Animal Control is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Their phone number is (269) 467-6475. Please visit the Animal Rescue Fund website at www.arfund.org to see more adoptable pets. To see more adoptable animals at SJC Animal Control, go to www.petfinder.com. Upcycled Pets need reliable foster homes so pets can learn how to live in a safe home before adoption. Go to www.upcycledpets.com for more information.