Pet of the week

Hi! I’m Claude and I am a male, orange and white cat, about two-years-old. I am already neutered so you don’t have to worry about that, and I’m a real lover. I get along well with dogs but can be intimidating with other cats, so I may be best as the only cat in the house. Please come in to see me and give me a new home. My docket number is BI017-000160, at the St. Joseph County Animal Control Shelter located at 652 E. Main St., Centreville, MI. Animal Control is open Monday – Friday, from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Their phone number is (269) 467-6475. Please visit the Animal Rescue Fund website at www.arfund.org to see more adoptable pets. Also, to see more adoptable animals at SJC Animal Control, to go www.petfinder.com. Up-Cycled Pets needs reliable foster homes so some pets can learn more about living in a safe home before adoption. Go to www.upcycledpets.com for more information about how to help this group.

