Pet of the week

Hey there! My name is Auggie and I am a very special dog who needs a very special family to love me. I am blind and will need extra help in adapting to my disability. I am a male Shar Pei mix with short ginger fur. I am very sweet and am house-trained already. I do kind of startle easily but I’m sure I will get over that once I am in my own home. I do better with older children. Please come in to see me and take me home to love you. My docket number is BIO17-000110, at the St. Joseph County Animal Control Shelter located at 652 E. Main St. in Centreville. Animal Control is open Monday – Friday, from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Their phone number is 269-467-6475. Please visit the Animal Rescue Fund website at www.arfund.org to see more adoptable pets. Also, to see more adoptable animals at SJC Animal Control, to go www.petfinder.com. Up-Cycled Pets needs reliable foster homes so some pets can learn more about living in a safe home before adoption. Go to www.upcycledpets.com for more information about how to help this group.

Photo provided